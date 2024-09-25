26SEP24 USO Interview

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 26, 2024) An interview with United Services Organization (USO) Sigonella's Senior Center Manager, Casey Pizzuto, highlights upcoming events within the USO. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
Date Taken:
09.26.2024
Date Posted:
09.26.2024
Category:
Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82656
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110585181.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:43
Location:
IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
