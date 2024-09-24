POW/MIA Ceremony

American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the prisoner of war and missing in action ceremony held on base for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sep. 25, 2024. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
