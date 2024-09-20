Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Commander's Cache Ep3: Education Opportunities and CYS

    The Commander's Cache Ep3: Education Opportunities and CYS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Audio by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    US. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Jason Cole meets with the Child and Youth Services Division Chief, individuals who have gone been certified through the Memorandum of Understanding and a representative of University of Alaska Fairbanks.

    This program offers CYS employees a pathway to earn credits toward an Early Childhood Education degree through their foundational training.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82623
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110579167.mp3
    Length: 00:33:11
    Artist Cole Keller
    Year 2024
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Commander's Cache Ep3: Education Opportunities and CYS, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download