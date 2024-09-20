The Commander's Cache Ep3: Education Opportunities and CYS

US. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Jason Cole meets with the Child and Youth Services Division Chief, individuals who have gone been certified through the Memorandum of Understanding and a representative of University of Alaska Fairbanks.



This program offers CYS employees a pathway to earn credits toward an Early Childhood Education degree through their foundational training.