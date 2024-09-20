U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Jason Cole speaks with subject matter experts on all things related to food security. Members from Army Community Service, Army Emergency Relief and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District help navigate the what programs are offered to service members and their families.
|02.21.2024
|09.23.2024 13:45
|Newscasts
|82622
|2409/DOD_110579152.mp3
|00:16:44
|Cole Keller
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, The Commander's Cache Ep2: Food Security, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS
