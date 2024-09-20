Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Commander's Cache Ep2: Food Security

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Jason Cole speaks with subject matter experts on all things related to food security. Members from Army Community Service, Army Emergency Relief and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District help navigate the what programs are offered to service members and their families.

