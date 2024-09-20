Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - POW/MIA and National Preparedness Month

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Martin, POW/MIA Run lead project officer, explains the importance of the POW/MIA remembrance event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Sept. 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Mike Harris, a U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Management specialist, explains National Preparedness Month, on Sept. 18, 2024.

    POW/MIA
    86th Airlift Wing
    National Preparedness Month
    U.S. Army Garrison Rhienland-Pfalz

