U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Martin, POW/MIA Run lead project officer, explains the importance of the POW/MIA remembrance event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Sept. 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Mike Harris, a U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Management specialist, explains National Preparedness Month, on Sept. 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 06:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82610
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110578481.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - POW/MIA and National Preparedness Month, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.