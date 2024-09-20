Regional news highlighting the release of the NAVPLAN and Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 03:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82606
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110578427.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NAPLES NEWS STORY - NAVPLAN AND HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.