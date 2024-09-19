Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Naples Chief Petty Officer Selects and DoD Quality of Life Imrpovements

    AFN Naples Radio News - Naples Chief Petty Officer Selects and DoD Quality of Life Imrpovements

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.16.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    240916-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 16, 2024) Radio news highlighting NAVEUR/NAVAF Fleet Master Chief Johannes Gonzalez giving a shoutout to the Naples area Chief Petty Officer selects and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's new initiatives to improve quality of life programs for all Department of Defense employees and their families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 07:16
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Naples Chief Petty Officer Selects and DoD Quality of Life Imrpovements, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    Naples
    DoD

