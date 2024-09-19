AFN Naples Radio News - Naples Chief Petty Officer Selects and DoD Quality of Life Imrpovements

240916-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 16, 2024) Radio news highlighting NAVEUR/NAVAF Fleet Master Chief Johannes Gonzalez giving a shoutout to the Naples area Chief Petty Officer selects and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's new initiatives to improve quality of life programs for all Department of Defense employees and their families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|09.16.2024
|09.20.2024 07:16
|Newscasts
|82592
|2409/DOD_110574575.mp3
|00:03:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
