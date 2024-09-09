KMC Update - Hope in Motion 5K and Hispanic Heritage Month

The 86th Airlift Wing is hosting the "Hope in Motion 5K," an event held in commemoration of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, on Sept. 27, 2024, at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Hispanic Heritage Month is also observed by the Department of Defense Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and celebrates the contributions of the Hispanic and Latinx communities. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)