    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Mental Health Clinic and Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the recently selected pride of the pack member that was recognized. Additionally, members assigned to the mental health clinic at Kunsan Air Base discuss why it is important to maintain good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
