AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Mental Health Clinic and Pride of the Pack

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the recently selected pride of the pack member that was recognized. Additionally, members assigned to the mental health clinic at Kunsan Air Base discuss why it is important to maintain good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)