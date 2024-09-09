This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the recently selected pride of the pack member that was recognized. Additionally, members assigned to the mental health clinic at Kunsan Air Base discuss why it is important to maintain good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 01:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82512
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110564796.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Mental Health Clinic and Pride of the Pack, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.