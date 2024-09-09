Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse - Suicide Awareness Month with Erica

    The Pulse - Suicide Awareness Month with Erica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    September is Suicide Awareness Month. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin interviews Erica Venancio, a licensed clinical social worker at Winn Army Community Hospital's Family Advocacy Program. We talked about the difficult topic of suicide and the signs you can look for to help someone who is struggling. Erica also shares a personal story in this episode. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or here.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82508
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110561753.mp3
    Length: 00:18:46
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - Suicide Awareness Month with Erica, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Suicide Awareness Month
    988
    Winn ACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download