The Pulse - Suicide Awareness Month with Erica

September is Suicide Awareness Month. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin interviews Erica Venancio, a licensed clinical social worker at Winn Army Community Hospital's Family Advocacy Program. We talked about the difficult topic of suicide and the signs you can look for to help someone who is struggling. Erica also shares a personal story in this episode. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or here.