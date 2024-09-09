86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command - U.S. Army Lt. Col. Asper

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Asper, master of ceremony, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, narrates the passing of the colors among the official party during a Change of Command ceremony at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. Afterwards, Lt. Col. Asper, delivers the career details, achievements and awards of U.S. Army Col. Leonard Poirier, outgoing commander, and U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo, incoming commander, 86th IBCT (MTN). (Names of minors removed) (U.S. Army audio selects by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82498
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110560871.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:58
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
