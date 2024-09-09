AFN Aviano Radio News: Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Estonian air force participated in the exercise, showcasing their ability to bolster critical infrastructure defense across United States Air Force and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
09.12.2024
|09.13.2024 02:35
|Newscasts
|82443
|2409/DOD_110558783.mp3
|00:03:03
|2024
|Blues
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|5
|0
|0
