    AFN Aviano Radio News: Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Estonian air force participated in the exercise, showcasing their ability to bolster critical infrastructure defense across United States Air Force and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 02:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS

    NATO
    Estonia
    31st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Amari Air Base
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair

