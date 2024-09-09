Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives opening comments for 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives opening comments Sept. 11, 2024, at daybreak during the start of the 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the event that remembers the victims of the terrorist attacks on the United States of Sept. 11, 2001. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez
