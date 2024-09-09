In this episode, LTG Joe Berger, The Judge Advocate General, sets the stage for the 2024 Worldwide Continuing Legal Education (WWCLE) event in Charlottesville, VA at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82384
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110550702.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: 2024 Worldwide Continuing Legal Education (WWCLE) Teaser, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.