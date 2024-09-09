KMC Update - Garrison Exercise and Suicide Prevention

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a full-scale exercise Sept. 7 to 13 across several installations in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities in Germany. Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Andre Montijo-Ginard from the 7th Mission Support Command talked about his leadership philosophy pertaining to preventing suicide and connecting better with his Soldiers. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)