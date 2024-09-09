Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Garrison Exercise and Suicide Prevention

    KMC Update - Garrison Exercise and Suicide Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.09.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a full-scale exercise Sept. 7 to 13 across several installations in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities in Germany. Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Andre Montijo-Ginard from the 7th Mission Support Command talked about his leadership philosophy pertaining to preventing suicide and connecting better with his Soldiers. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 08:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82375
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110550268.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Garrison Exercise and Suicide Prevention, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Exercise
    Military OneSource
    Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    7th Mission Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download