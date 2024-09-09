Radio news highlighting the annual European Component Commanders meeting held onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, recently and the AI Security Center's effort towards keeping the Defense Department ahead of the AI technology race. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 08:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82374
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110550233.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - European Component Commanders Meeting & AI Security Center, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.