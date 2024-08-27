Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO News: Labor Day

    CUBA

    09.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing GTMO residents about the Labor day concert with Josh Logan Day as well as discussing the ALNAV for Suicide Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: CU
    Labor Day
    Suicide Awareness

