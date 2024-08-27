Radio news highlighting Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Major General Pat Ryder's press briefing focusing on Hamas's murder of six hostages in Gaza and Army Ranger officer who earns prestigious badge. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 08:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82353
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110546372.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Gaza Attacks and Army Ranger Earns Badge, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.