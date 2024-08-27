Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot- LRMC Oktoberfest

    Radio Spot- LRMC Oktoberfest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the Laundsthul Regional Medical Center hosting their Legacy Fest Oktoberfest party October 21st starting at 1730. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82341
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110546130.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot- LRMC Oktoberfest, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Oktoberfest
    LRMC
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download