A 30 second spot about the Laundsthul Regional Medical Center hosting their Legacy Fest Oktoberfest party October 21st starting at 1730. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82341
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110546130.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot- LRMC Oktoberfest, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.