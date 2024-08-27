Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 09/06/2024

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Drought is present across 73% of the Basin. August runoff was 1.2 MAF, 86% of average above Sioux City. The updated upper Basin runoff forecast for is 23.8 MAF, 92% of average. On Sept. 1, the volume of water stored in the System was 55.1 MAF, or 1.0 MAF below the base of the flood control zone. Storage is expected to decline through the fall. Expect System storage to be about 4.7 MAF below the base of flood control zone at the start of the 2025 runoff season

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 09/06/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water Management
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

