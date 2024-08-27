Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 09/06/2024

Drought is present across 73% of the Basin. August runoff was 1.2 MAF, 86% of average above Sioux City. The updated upper Basin runoff forecast for is 23.8 MAF, 92% of average. On Sept. 1, the volume of water stored in the System was 55.1 MAF, or 1.0 MAF below the base of the flood control zone. Storage is expected to decline through the fall. Expect System storage to be about 4.7 MAF below the base of flood control zone at the start of the 2025 runoff season
