AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Command

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Maintenance Group is implementing mission command at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Mission Command is a philosophy of leadership that empowers Airmen to operate in uncertain, complex and rapidly changing environments through trust, shared awareness and understanding of commander’s intent. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)