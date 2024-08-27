Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Command

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.05.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on how the 31st Maintenance Group is implementing mission command at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Mission Command is a philosophy of leadership that empowers Airmen to operate in uncertain, complex and rapidly changing environments through trust, shared awareness and understanding of commander’s intent. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82324
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110544463.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Command, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Mission Command
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    31st Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download