American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and past events, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Library's story time start up and the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Brussels welcome expo, Aug 22, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Aaron Edwards and Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82288
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110540480.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Story Time Start Up and Brussels Welcome Expo, by SrA Josiah Brown and SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.