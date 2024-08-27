AFN Benelux newsbreak: USAG Benelux Brunssum Weclome Expo and SHAPE Back to School Expo

American Forces Network Benelux reports on past and future events, the U.S Army Garrison Benelux Brunssum welcome expo and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe back to school expo, Aug. 15, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Aaron Edwards and Alexis Sandoval)
|08.15.2024
|09.03.2024 08:51
|Newscasts
|82287
|2409/DOD_110540479.mp3
|00:01:51
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|2
|0
|0
