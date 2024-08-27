Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240827 Radio News

    ITALY

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (August 27, 2024) Radio news covering The U.S. military participation in the 2024 Northern Viking in Iceland and the USS Truman going underway to complete its final deployment preparations along side the Italian Navy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

