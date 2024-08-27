NAPLES, Italy (August 27, 2024) Radio news covering The U.S. military participation in the 2024 Northern Viking in Iceland and the USS Truman going underway to complete its final deployment preparations along side the Italian Navy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
This work, 240827 Radio News, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
