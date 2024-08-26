Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Utah ANG visit Aviano AB

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Utah ANG visit Aviano AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Utah Air National Guard training with the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Members of 151st Force Support Squadron integrated with units from the 31st Force Support Squadron, enhancing interoperability and fostering strong relationships. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82248
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110535621.mp3
    Length: 00:03:04
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Utah ANG visit Aviano AB, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard
    31st Force Support Squadron
    Radio News
    151st Wing
    151st Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download