AFN Aviano Radio News: Utah ANG visit Aviano AB

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Utah Air National Guard training with the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Members of 151st Force Support Squadron integrated with units from the 31st Force Support Squadron, enhancing interoperability and fostering strong relationships. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
