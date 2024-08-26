Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call- Episode #66

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Troy Barnes 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    General Mike Minihan Air Mobility Command commander is our guest this month on the podcast. In this clip, Minihan talks about his ties to the 126th Air Refueling Wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:58
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    AMC
    National Guard
    Air Movbility Command

