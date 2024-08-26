General Mike Minihan Air Mobility Command commander is our guest this month on the podcast. In this clip, Minihan talks about his ties to the 126th Air Refueling Wing.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82216
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110533207.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:58
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roll Call- Episode #66, by A1C Troy Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.