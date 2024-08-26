A radio newscast informing GTMO residents about Women's Equality Day as well as mitigating the risks of heat related injuries. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82202
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110531573.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.