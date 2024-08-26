Two-minute newscast covering the First Bahraini Civilian Firefighter Graduates from DOD Fire Academy and U.S. Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
This work, Bahrain Beat - 25AUG24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
