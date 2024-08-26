Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat - 25AUG24

    BAHRAIN

    08.25.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the First Bahraini Civilian Firefighter Graduates from DOD Fire Academy and U.S. Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 02:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82181
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110527348.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat - 25AUG24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Newscast
    Bahrain Beat
    MWR Bahrain

