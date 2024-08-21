Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 123 - From Private to Battalion Commander, with LTC Nick Stuart

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by LTC Nick Stuart, Commander of the 1-161 Infantry Battalion. LTC Stuart talks about the battalion and his experience coming up the ranks within the unit.

    Length: 00:14:30
    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON
