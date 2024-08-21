Raven Conversations: Episode 123 - From Private to Battalion Commander, with LTC Nick Stuart

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by LTC Nick Stuart, Commander of the 1-161 Infantry Battalion. LTC Stuart talks about the battalion and his experience coming up the ranks within the unit.
