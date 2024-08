Marine Minute: 33-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME. I’M LANCE CORPORAL DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH MARINE MEDIUM TILTROTOR SQUADRON 268, MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE DARWIN, AND SAILORS WITH THE U.S. NAVY PARACHUTE TEAM, THE “LEAP FROGS”, PARTICIPATE IN “THE PACIFIC AIRSHOW GOLD COAST” IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA.

MRF-D’S PARTICIPATION IN THE PACIFIC AIRSHOW GOLD COAST DEMONSTRATES THE MARINE CORPS’ COMMITMENT TO INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS AND HIGHLIGHTS THE CLOSE TIES BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND AUSTRALIA.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. AMELIA KANG, FEATURING MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT CONDUCTING A SIMULATED RIVER CROSS ROPE-CRAWL DURING ADVANCED MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING. THE TRAINING WAS LED BY REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINES AT ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA. THIS INTEGRATED TRAINING SERVES TO STRENGTHEN THE ROK-U.S. ALLIANCE.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.