The Master-at-Arms Ball was hosted on August 16th at Harbor view club on Commander fleet activities Sasebo. The ball hosted guests from the Japanese maritime self-defense force and government to commemorate the continued service of the Master at Arms rate. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 22:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82131
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110521824.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (21AUG24), by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.