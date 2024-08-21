TFNEWSCAST1 (19AUG24)

Allied navies joined the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to conduct the Pacific Dragon 2024 (PD24) ballistic missile defense exercise from July 29-Aug 13, 2024.The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)