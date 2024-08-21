Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 030 - August 2024

    The Seagull - Ep 030 - August 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Seagull, 102 IW Commander, Colonel Wendy Armijo presents the wing's monthly command message, we hear from personnel from the 102nd Medical Group as they prepare to compete at the USAF's annual Medic Rodeo. We hear from the 101st Intelligence Squadron as they take on an open ranks inspection in honor of the 100th anniversary of their legendary unit emblem, the seagull. All that and more on this episode!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82129
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110521350.mp3
    Length: 00:15:47
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 030 - August 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    command message
    open ranks
    medic rodeo
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download