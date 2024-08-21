In this month's Seagull, 102 IW Commander, Colonel Wendy Armijo presents the wing's monthly command message, we hear from personnel from the 102nd Medical Group as they prepare to compete at the USAF's annual Medic Rodeo. We hear from the 101st Intelligence Squadron as they take on an open ranks inspection in honor of the 100th anniversary of their legendary unit emblem, the seagull. All that and more on this episode!
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, The Seagull - Ep 030 - August 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
