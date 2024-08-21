Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 19 – Let’s talk Emergency Preparedness.
Our new host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, joins the show in today’s episode as we discuss emergency preparedness and having a plan. We’re joined by special guests Luke Stewart, Chief, Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, Shane Cook, Safety and Occupational Health Manager, and Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing and Patient Services.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82128
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110520954.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 19, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.