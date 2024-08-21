Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 19

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 19 – Let’s talk Emergency Preparedness.
    Our new host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, joins the show in today’s episode as we discuss emergency preparedness and having a plan. We’re joined by special guests Luke Stewart, Chief, Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, Shane Cook, Safety and Occupational Health Manager, and Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing and Patient Services.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Medical Readiness Command East
    Fort Novosel
    Lyster Health Talks

