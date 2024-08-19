Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Audio by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The TAP National Job Fair is headed to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield next week! Check out this week's special edition of the Marne Report podcast to learn more about who can attend and what to expect. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 21:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82110
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110519193.mp3
    Length: 00:11:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    TAP National Job Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download