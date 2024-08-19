The TAP National Job Fair is headed to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield next week! Check out this week's special edition of the Marne Report podcast to learn more about who can attend and what to expect. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 21:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:11:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
