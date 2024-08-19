The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 8

On this episode of the Leading Edge, we focus on Inclusion and Diversity in the Context of Command, and its impact on the overall organization. Col. Patrick Chard the program’s author and facilitator, leads the discussion, and is the 130th Wing Deputy Wing Commander. Col. Chard shares his experience and education on the topic of creating an organization that values, respects, considers, and includes each member's thoughts, ideas, work, input, and viewpoints and how that will attract, build, realize, and retain a team or group that is reflective of the different qualities, traits, knowledge, experiences, and backgrounds of the community they serve.