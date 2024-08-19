Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 8

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    On this episode of the Leading Edge, we focus on Inclusion and Diversity in the Context of Command, and its impact on the overall organization. Col. Patrick Chard the program’s author and facilitator, leads the discussion, and is the 130th Wing Deputy Wing Commander. Col. Chard shares his experience and education on the topic of creating an organization that values, respects, considers, and includes each member's thoughts, ideas, work, input, and viewpoints and how that will attract, build, realize, and retain a team or group that is reflective of the different qualities, traits, knowledge, experiences, and backgrounds of the community they serve.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82104
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110517864.mp3
    Length: 00:57:53
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 8, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130th AW
    Inclusion and Diversity
    The Leading Edge
    Ep. 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download