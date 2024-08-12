AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano AB Hosts International Rigger Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82073" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the international rigger rodeo hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This year’s iteration of the competition was the first to include U.S. Airmen, aiming to bolster camaraderie and enhance inter-service interoperability. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)