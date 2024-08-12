American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the international rigger rodeo hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This year’s iteration of the competition was the first to include U.S. Airmen, aiming to bolster camaraderie and enhance inter-service interoperability. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 10:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82073
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110511707.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano AB Hosts International Rigger Rodeo, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.