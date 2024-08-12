A Kaiserslautern Military Community update featuring a conversation on sleep hygiene and information about the dietitian approved thumb program at the commissary, August 16th, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 08:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82062
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110511386.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update Sleep Hygiene & Defense Commissary Agency, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.