TFNEWSCAST1

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    240729-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 29, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a hull swap conducted between USS George Washington (CVN-73) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Naval Air Station North Island effective August 1, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Jack Pridham.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 21:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Pacific Fleet
    USS George Washington

