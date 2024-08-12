240729-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 29, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a hull swap conducted between USS George Washington (CVN-73) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Naval Air Station North Island effective August 1, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Jack Pridham.)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82054
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110510732.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.