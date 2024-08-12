NAPLES, Italy (August 15, 2024) Radio spot created for the Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy revised Supervision of Minor Children instruction. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 07:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82029
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110508284.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240815 Radio Spot, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.