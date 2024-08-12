NAPLES, Italy (August 14, 2024) Radio news covering the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility and the DOD Housing Feedback System. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 07:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82027
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110508266.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240814 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.