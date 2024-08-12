Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNEWSCAST AUGUST 12

    TFNEWSCAST AUGUST 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo USO hosted a back-to-school Bingo event at USO Nimitz on August 8th, 2024. The purpose of the event was to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing school supplies to the winners. (U.S. Navy Audio taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 02:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82019
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110508094.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST AUGUST 12, by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USO Bingo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download