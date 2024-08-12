TFNEWSCAST AUGUST 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82019" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Sasebo USO hosted a back-to-school Bingo event at USO Nimitz on August 8th, 2024. The purpose of the event was to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing school supplies to the winners. (U.S. Navy Audio taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)