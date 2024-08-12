The Sasebo USO hosted a back-to-school Bingo event at USO Nimitz on August 8th, 2024. The purpose of the event was to prepare the students for the coming school year by providing school supplies to the winners. (U.S. Navy Audio taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 02:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82019
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110508094.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST AUGUST 12, by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.