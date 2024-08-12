240805-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (August 05, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Morale, Welfare, Recreation Aquatics (MWR Aquatics) taught an American Red Cross Lifeguard course. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82015
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110507850.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (05AUG24), by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
