240801-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (August 01, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force who sent their English-speaking students to visit the US Naval Base and practice their English speaking skills. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82014
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110507830.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (01AUG24), by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.