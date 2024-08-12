240725-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 25, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Military Sealift Command conducting a ships qualification course with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82013
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110507822.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1(25JUL24), by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.