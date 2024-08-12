Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST2 (24JUL24)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    240724-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 24, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) connecting with the local Japanese communities for National Night Out. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller.)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 00:03
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, TFNEWSCAST2 (24JUL24), by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

