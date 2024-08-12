SFC Butterworth AKA Butterworthdasyrup sits down with Leader's Recon to discuss how recruiters can more effectively use social media in their position.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81985
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110503842.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:01
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 60 - Using Social Media for Recruiting with SFC Butterworth AKA ButterworthDaSyrup, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
