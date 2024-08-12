Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUDIO: Coast Guard rescues 6 people after fire breaks out on vessel

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people after a boat fire on the fishing vessel Three Girls led to them abandoning ship 105 nautical miles east of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Aug. 11, 2024. The following morning, the six people rescued were safely transferred to a pier in South Portland, Maine; the audio is the initial mayday call that Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 81975
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110501553.mp3
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 126
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard First District
    mayday audio
    USCG D1
    Search and Rescue (SAR)

