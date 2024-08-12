AUDIO: Coast Guard rescues 6 people after fire breaks out on vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people after a boat fire on the fishing vessel Three Girls led to them abandoning ship 105 nautical miles east of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Aug. 11, 2024. The following morning, the six people rescued were safely transferred to a pier in South Portland, Maine; the audio is the initial mayday call that Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 13:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
