    KMC Update - Army Community Service and Wounded Warrior Project

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Army Community Service financial health programs with Monique Waddell, and the various programs the Wounded Warrior Program offers with Tiffany Parker, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Army Community Service and Wounded Warrior Project, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

