This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Army Community Service financial health programs with Monique Waddell, and the various programs the Wounded Warrior Program offers with Tiffany Parker, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 07:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81966
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110500735.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Army Community Service and Wounded Warrior Project, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.