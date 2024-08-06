Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 20 - Artificial Intelligence concepts and application: Interview with Ms. Alexis Bonnell and Dr. Steven “CAP” Rogers

On this episode of our Deciphering Doctrine series, we chat with Ms. Alexis Bonnell and Dr. Steven “CAP” Rogers about AI concepts and how Airmen can seek out innovative approaches to AI application in the future.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.